Image 1 of 3 Race winner Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) with her trophy Image 2 of 3 Megan Guarnier celebrates winning the Giro Rosa 2016 after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 3 Megan Guarnier (Boeles Dolman) takes the stage 1 win in Tahoe (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Guarnier set to win inaugural Women’s WorldTour

With just two rounds of the Women’s WorldTour remaining this season, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) now holds an insurmountable lead in the competition. Guarnier sits firmly atop the standings with a total of 886 points compared to the 554 points held by the next best rider Leah Kirchmann.

Boels Dolmans will also net the team competition when it finishes with the Madrid Challenge next month with almost 700 points more than Wiggle-High5 in second place. The Dutch squad has won 10 of the 17 rounds with Guarnier, Lizzie Armitstead and Chantal Blaak all contributing to the success.

Guarnier’s overall victories at the Giro Rosa and the Tour of California have played a big part in her victory in the individual classification along with her win at the one-day Philadelphia International Cycling Classic.

