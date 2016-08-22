Guarnier set to win inaugural Women's WorldTour
With just two rounds of the Women’s WorldTour remaining this season, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) now holds an insurmountable lead in the competition. Guarnier sits firmly atop the standings with a total of 886 points compared to the 554 points held by the next best rider Leah Kirchmann.
Boels Dolmans will also net the team competition when it finishes with the Madrid Challenge next month with almost 700 points more than Wiggle-High5 in second place. The Dutch squad has won 10 of the 17 rounds with Guarnier, Lizzie Armitstead and Chantal Blaak all contributing to the success.
Guarnier’s overall victories at the Giro Rosa and the Tour of California have played a big part in her victory in the individual classification along with her win at the one-day Philadelphia International Cycling Classic.
