Groenewegen penalised for obstruction in lead in to stage 2 Tour de Hongrie sprint

Jayco-AlUla rider given ten second penalty and 20% points deduction but keeps second place on stage results

The stage 2 sprint at Tour de Hongrie, with Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) closing on winner Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) was penalised for obstruction on the run toward the stage 2 sprint at the Tour de Hongrie, but the rider still got to keep his stage runner-up spot behind Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan).

Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe), who started the day in the jersey of the race leader after winning stage 1, was riding on Cavendish's wheel ahead of a sweeping right hand bend less than a kilometre from the finish line. Then Groenewegen came across and pushed Welsford off the Manxman's wheel.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.