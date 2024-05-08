Campbell Stewart conscious, no broken bones after heavy Tour de Hongrie crash

New Zealand Olympic hopeful Campbell Stewart was one of several riders to crash heavily in a mass pile-up during the sprint finish of stage 1 of the Tour de Hongrie on Wednesday.

Jayco-AlUla announced that the 25-year-old was "up & conscious & on his way to hospital for precautionary checks" following the stage.



"After being caught out in a crash during the final of stage 1 Tour of Hongrie, thankfully X-rays confirm no broken bones for Campbell Stewart but a large number of superficial wounds, some of which require stitching," said the team in a medical update. "Campbell will take some time now to rest and continue to be monitored by our medical team."

The Jayco-AlUla rider was peeling off after leading out for Dylan Groenewegen when Emil Liepins (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) swung across his path and clipped Stewart's front wheel. The race officials relegated Liepins to last place on the stage for irregular sprinting.

Stewart – who won the silver medal in the Omnium at the Tokyo Olympics and, with with partner Aaron Gate, is among the favourites for the Madison at the Paris Olympic Games in August – fell near the front of the rushing peloton.

Sebastian Changizi (Tudor Pro Cycling) was unable to avoid him and went over the bars. He was injured in the crash as well, his bike ricocheting through the peloton causing more riders to fall.

The Swiss team said he "suffered multiple wounds on the left side of his body. Both hands were also injured, making it impossible to hold his handlebar. He won’t take the start tomorrow."

Gergő Orosz (Hungary) was hospitalised for wounds to his face, according to race organisers.

Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage in Hajdúszoboszló and will start the second stage as the race leader.