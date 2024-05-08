Campbell Stewart conscious, no broken bones after heavy Tour de Hongrie crash

By
published

Emil Liepins relegated for sparking crash that takes down multiple riders as stage 1 sprint was unfolding

Campbell Stewart (Jayco-AlUla)
Campbell Stewart (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealand Olympic hopeful Campbell Stewart was one of several riders to crash heavily in a mass pile-up during the sprint finish of stage 1 of the Tour de Hongrie on Wednesday.

Jayco-AlUla announced that the 25-year-old was "up & conscious & on his way to hospital for precautionary checks" following the stage.

"After being caught out in a crash during the final of stage 1 Tour of Hongrie, thankfully X-rays confirm no broken bones for Campbell Stewart but a large number of superficial wounds, some of which require stitching," said the team in a medical update. "Campbell will take some time now to rest and continue to be monitored by our medical team."

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.