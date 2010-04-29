Greipel to lead HTC-Columbia in Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in stage five of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Italian Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) donned the leader's jersey in the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Top sprinter Andre Greipel will lead HTC-Columbia in the Giro d'Italia next month, looking to continue his Grand Tour successes. In last year's Vuelta a España, the German won four stages and took the points competition.

The US-based team also features Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti, who this week won the prologue of the Tour de Romandie. Pinotti has experience with Giro victories, having won the closing time trial in 2008.

Swiss rider Michael Albasini, who last year won the Österreich Rundfahrt, will be the team's man for the mountains. Matthew Goss will lead out the sprints for Greipel.

Greipel has raced the Giro once before, in 2008. He was leading the sprints that year for teammate Mark Cavendish, and won one stage himself. He would not comment on this year's race, telling Cyclingnews that he had decided not to give any more interviews before the start of the event.

HTC-Columbia for the Giro d'Italia: Michael Albasini, Matthew Goss, Andre Greipel, Adam Hansen, Craig Lewis, Marco Pinotti, Frantisek Rabon, Vicente Reynes, and Marcel Sieberg.