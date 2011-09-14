Greipel ready for World Championships

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 1 at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Andre Greipel is “on the right track” to arrive in Copenhagen with “really good form” for the world road race championship. The captain of the German team said in a message on his personal website that he and his teammates are motivated to win the road race.

A Worlds race “has its own laws,” he noted. “You need a well-coordinated team with a lot of experience, to prepared the finale perfectly. I accept the challenge of being captain and will give everything to fulfil the trust that is being shown in me.”

Greipel recently finished second in the GP Rik van Steenbergen, before finishing in the pack in both Paris-Brussels and the GP de Fourmies.

The 29-year-old joined Omega Pharma-Lotto this year after leaving HTC-Columbia. He has won eight races this season, less than in previous years, but one of those was his first Tour de France stage win. It has not yet been announced where he will ride in the coming season, but it is rumoured he will ride for the Lotto-Ridley team after the Belgian lottery split from Omega Pharma with the intention of creating it's own ProTeam for 2012.

Greipel also thinks his fellow German Tony Martin has a great chance of winning the world time trial title. Martin (HTC-Highroad) recently “impressively proved his abilities at the Vuelta, where he left everyone behind him in the race against the clock,” Griepel pointed out.