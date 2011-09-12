German Worlds line-up: Greipel, Martin going for gold in Copenhagen

Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) before the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Stage winner Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 3 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Andre Greipel will lead the German men in the World Championships road race, while Tony Martin will look for his first World time trial title. The German federation BDR has announced the country's line-up at the upcoming event in Copenhagen. Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Judith Arndt will be at the head of the women's team.

Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has eight wins this season, including his first Tour de France stage win. “He brings a lot of experience and can beat everyone,” said BDR Vice President Udo Sprenger.

Martin has won six time trials this season, including those at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

German team for the World Championships:

Elite Men (nine riders for the road and two for the TT event): Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step), John Degenkolb, Tony Martin, Bert Grabsch (all HTC-Highroad), Danilo Hondo (Lampre), Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano), Andreas Klier (Garmin), Christian Knees (Sky), Paul Martens (Rabobank), Marcel Sieberg, André Greipel (both Lotto), Robert Wagner, Fabian Wegmann (both Leopard).

Elite Women (7 road and 2 TT): Judith Arndt, Charlotte Becker, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (all HTC-Highroad Women), Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products - UCK), Sarah Düster (Nederland Boeit), Claudia Häusler (Diadora - Pasta Zara), Romy Kasper (Kuota Speed Kueens), Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Abus-Nutrixxion), Trixi Worrack (AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team).

Men U-23 (6 Road and 2 TT): Bastian Bürgel, Yannick Mayer, Jasha Sütterlin (Thüringer Energie Team), Julian Kern (Seven Stones), Michel Koch (LKT Team Brandenburg), Theo Reinhardt (RG KED-Bianchi Team Berlin), Philipp Ries (Team Heizomat), Rüdiger Selig (RG Jenatec Cycling). Fabian Schnaidt (Team Bergstraße).

Men Juniors: (6 road and 2 TT): Pascal Ackermann (Carboo4U Team Rheinland-Pfalz/Saarland), Benjamin Dietrich, Rick Zabel (RSC Turbine Erfurt), Jan Dieteren (Team Fachklinik Dr. Herzog - SV Spark.), Silvio Herklotz (RSV Werner Otto Berlin), Ruben Zepuntke (SG Radschläger Düsseldorf), Yury Vasyliv (RK Endspurt Cottbus).

Women Juniors (4 road and 2 TT): Lisa Fischer, Lena Scheiner (beide RV Elxleben), Mieke Kröger (RV Teutoburg Brackwede), Lisa Küllmer (SSG Bensheim), Madeleine Ortmüller (RSB Buchenau), Sarah Scharbach (RV Concordia Reute).