Life Time Grand Prix announces seven events, 60 athletes and $300,000 purse in 2024

The Life Time Grand Prix is set to embark on its third year as a premier gravel and off-road racing series in 2024 that will include 60 elite off-road athletes competing across seven events held from April through October for a prize purse of $300,000.

The organisers confirmed that Sofia Gomez Villafane and Keegan Swenson will return to defend their overall series titles won in 2023.

Other notable names among the series' contenders include Lauren De Crescenzo, Peta Mullens, Emily Newsom, Haley Smith and Lauren Stephens, Cole Paton, Brendan Johnston, Torbjørn Andre Røed, Lachlan Morton, Petr Vakoc, Alexey Vermeulen, Andrew L’Esperance, Alex Howes, and Peter Stetina.

“Preparing for the third season of the Life Time Grand Prix has been super exciting for our team, as we continue to innovate and build on the momentum from our first two years,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Life Time Events, in a press release on Tuesday.

“We’ve all worked hard this past year to grow off-road cycling in North America, and we believe 2024 will bring even bigger enthusiasm and fan engagement with the sport.”

2024 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda

April 19: 100K cross-country mountain bike race in the Fuego XL at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, Calif.

June 1 : 200-mile Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia, Kan.

: 200-mile Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia, Kan. July 13: 69-mile Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver, Utah

69-mile Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver, Utah August 10: 104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colo.

104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colo. September 14: 40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wis.

40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wis. September 28: 110-mile The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo in Trinidad, Colo.

110-mile The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo in Trinidad, Colo. October: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda in Bentonville, Ark.

This year’s series will provide separate starts for the men’s and the women’s elite fields at all seven events. The field size will comprise of 30 women and 30 men competing for what will be the biggest prize purse to date, an equally split $300,000 reward.

The athletes will have the option to drop up to two events, entry fees will be covered by Life Time, and there will be random doping controls conducted at any round, according to the press announcement.

"The new $300,000 prize purse will pay out based on overall series results, which are determined by a points-based ranking system on their finishing position at each event," read the organiser's press release.

"The overall results will use an athlete’s best five finishes out of the seven events. The final event of the series, Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda, will be mandatory for all riders and will serve as a tiebreaker in the event of a tie."

2024 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda series 60 athletes

Elite women

Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Ark., 2023 USA Gravel National Championships 3rd place

Ellen Campbell, 26, Durango, Colo., 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 5th place

Lauren De Crescenzo, 33, Broomfield, Colo., 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear winner

Cecily Decker, 25, Bozeman, Mont., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas winner

Sofia Gomez Villafane, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner

Anna Hicks, 23, Placerville, Calif., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 3rd place

Erin Huck, 42, Boulder, Colo., 2022 USA Marathon MTB National Championship

Heather Jackson, 39, Bend, Ore., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 14th overall

Sarah Lange, 32, Lyme, N.H., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 5th place

Kristen Legan, 37, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear XL winner

Sarah Max, 48, Bend, Ore., 2019 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place

Deanna Mayles, 30, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 3rd place

Kate McLaughlin, 35, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 10th place

Peta Mullens, 35, Bendigo, Australia, 12-time Australian National Champion

15. Emily Newsom, 40, Fort Worth, Texas, 2022 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place

Paige Onweller, 34, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2022 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner

Hannah Otto, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner

Hayley Preen, 25, Cape Town, South Africa, multi-time South African National Champion

Jenna Rinehart, 39, Mankato, Minn., multi-time Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner

Melisa Rollins, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah winner

Samara Sheppard, 33, Wollongong, Australia, multi-time New Zealand MTB champion

Danielle Shrosbree, 29, London, England, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 4th place

Alexis Skarda, 34, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall

Haley Smith, 29, Uxbridge, Canada, 2022 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner

Lauren Stephens, 36, Dallas, Texas, 2023 USA Gravel National Champion

Sarah Sturm, 33, Durango, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place

Michaela Thompson, 21, Durango, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel winner

Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 12th overall

Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 8th place

Anna Yamauchi, 23, Santa Cruz, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 18th overall

Elite men