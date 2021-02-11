Goodyear updates range of road and gravel tyres with tan sidewalls

Goodyear has expanded its range of road and gravel tyres and is now offering a number of models with a tan sidewall.

Goodyear's Ultra High-Performance range of road tyres, which includes the Eagle F1 and Eagle F1 SuperSport, now feature tan sidewalls and are tubeless compatible. The Eagle F1 is an all-around road race tyre, while the Eagle F1 SuperSport is a lightweight race tyre designed to optimise rolling resistance.

In addition, the High-Performance range is Goodyear's newest range of road tyres and is composed solely of the Eagle Sport tyre, which is also now offered with a tan sidewall, but it is not tubeless compatible.

Goodyear has also updated its All-Terrain range of tyres for gravel and mixed-surface riding. The Connector and County tyres are also offered with tan sidewalls and new sizes, and the company has introduced the new Peak model.

The Peak originated as a cross-country mountain bike tyre and has now been turned into an aggressive gravel tyre, featuring larger, widely-spaced side knobs for traction in the worst conditions. Yet again, the Peak is offered with tan sidewalls in a 700x40 size.

The Connector tyre features more tightly packed centre knobs with aggressive side knobs to tackle everything from dirt roads to singletrack. This also gets the tan sidewall treatment, and is available in 700x35, 700x40, 700x50, and 650x50 sizes.

(Image credit: Goodyear)

The County features a smoother centre tread to decrease rolling resistance, and can be bought in 700x40 and 650x50 sizes.

All of the All-Terrain tyres are tubeless compatible.

The County and Peak will ship in April, while all of the other road and gravel tyres are available now.