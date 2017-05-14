Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 9 highlights - Video

Quintana takes control; Kelderman clips a moto, sparking a major crash

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia to Blockhaus had been eagerly anticipated as the first truly decisive day of the 100th edition of the race. Unfortunately, a poorly parked motorcycle sparked a crash that ended the GC hopes of several riders, including both Team Sky leaders, Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa, Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), and ended the race of Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) avoided the carnage, and proved that even "lacking top-end form" he is still a force to be reckoned with, as he sailed away to the stage win and maglia rosa.

Watch how it all unfolded in our highlights video above.