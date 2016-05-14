Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 video highlights

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia saw a major shift in the overall classification thanks to the audacious attack of Gianluca Brambilla. The Etixx-Quickstep rider entered the day's breakway, and with no team willing to help Tom Dumoulin's Giant-Alpecin team control the gap, Brambilla gained enough time to take over the race lead.

The Italian rode away from his breakaway companions on the Alpe di Poti, an unpaved category 2 ascent, with 25km to go, then held his advantage over Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) to the line.

Dumoulin fell out of the top 10 on the stage, surpassed by Brambilla, with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) moving into second overall ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo).