Javi Moreno out with broken collarbone - Giro d'Italia Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Javi Moreno (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets a second victory at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 RCS Sport team up with RAI to provide on-board images at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Javi Moreno out of with broken collarbone

Movistar Team is down one rider at the Giro d'Italia after Javi Moreno was forced to pull out after a crash on stage 7 Friday. The Andalusian fell around 80km from Foligno's finish and was immediately assisted by the race's official medical service and the team's first team car, driven by sports director Chente García Acosta, according to a team press release.

Moreno was moved by ambulance with a neck brace on. Subsequent radiological checkups at the Giro's mobile clinic confirmed a displaced left collarbone fracture, and ruled out more serious injuries. Moreno will travel back to Spain on Friday. More details on his collarbone surgery will be confirmed after he gets back home.

Moreno was a crucial part of team leader Alejandro Valverde's support in the mountains, and his absence is no doubt a loss for the team.

Modolo on the podium in Foligno

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) finished third following the stage 7 sprint at the Giro d'Italia, behind winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and runner-up Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo). In a team press release, he said he started his sprint too soon, but was nonetheless pleased to be on the podium.

"My teammates helped me in launching a good sprint, Mohoric approached the bends in the final kilometers in an impressive way, Ferrari was precious for being in the head positions," Modolo said. "At 300 meters to the arrival, I decided to anticipate, maybe a little bit too early, since Greipel could recover the gap in the final 30 meters. However, I'm satysfied, because these kind of arrivals are more suitable for Greipel, who can use his power."

On-board cameras at the Giro d'Italia

RCS Sport and host broadcaster RAI (Radiotelevisione Italiana) have announced that they have reached an agreement allowing race footage to be broadcast live from on-board cameras mounted on a number of bicycles, starting in stage 7 of this Giro d'Italia.

The statement from RCS Sport read, "For the first time in the history of the Corsa Rosa, an HD broadcast camera sending a live feed was installed on the one of the bicycles used in the race, giving fans a taste of what it is like to be in the saddle, right in the heart of the race. Thanks to the goodwill and co-operation of the Gazprom - Colnago team, who also took part in the testing procedures, the first rider involved was Russia's Andrey Solomennikov."

Watch Giro d'Italia stage 7 video highlights

