Giro d'Italia: Stage 21 highlights - Video

Chad Haga (Sunweb) set the fastest time

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) sealed victory of the 2019 Giro d'Italia on the final stage, a time trial in Verona. He lost 49 seconds to runner-up Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the day, but held on to win comfortably by 1:05. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) took third overall - his first GT podium - having overhauled Mikel Landa's (Movistar) pre-stage 23-second advantage to beat the Spaniard by eight seconds.

Chad Haga (Team Sunweb) took the stage victory, the biggest of his career so far, in something of a surprise result. The American beat stage favourite Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) by four seconds, and had a long, nervous stay in the hot seat as the likes of Roglic raced the course. Campenaerts' teammate, Thomas De Gendt, took third on the day, seven seconds behind Haga.

Haga's victory 'saves' the Giro for Sunweb, who lost team leader Tom Dumoulin early on in the race after a crash. Subsequent abandons saw the team reduced to just four riders by the time they reached Verona. Elsewhere, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) captured the white young rider's jersey, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) became the first German to win the points classification at the race, and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won the blue mountains jersey in dominating fashion.