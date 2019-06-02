Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 21 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) winner of the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 4 Chad Haga (Sunweb) set the fastest time Image 3 of 4 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) set a quick time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) – Giro d'Italia winner

"This is the biggest moment of my sporting life, and it's hard to explain. I just suffered from start to finish until I reached the arena here in Verona."

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) – Giro d'Italia second overall

"I knew it would be very difficult to win. I just wanted to ride flat out. I gave my best and I'm very happy with that.

"Second in a Grand Tour is never easy. This Giro has been very challenging, but considering that six months ago I was out with a major injury to my back after the crash in the Tour, second overall is a good result."

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) – Giro d'Italia third overall

"It's really really nice, especially with the weather. It's the first summer day, I think, and of course with so many spectators and so many Slovenian supporters. Finishing on the podium is, for me, like a win.

"I'm just tired. If I'm honest, I didn't really feel good anymore after the short stage, stage 14 I think, so for me then it was just a big fight until the end. So I'm really happy that I still managed to do so good and like I say it's like a victory for me to finish today on the podium here.

"I will take a lot [of lessons] from this, and for the whole team. I think we need these kind of experiences for the future. We need to analyse and learn from the mistakes that we've done. But finishing here in Verona on the podium - I like that it has finished the way that it has."

"It's a very fast course, a lot of new pavements and quite technical. A lot of corners in the first 2km especially. The climb is very tough to pace. There's no rhythm on it – you have to constantly adjust your pace to the climb. The descent is very technical, very fast. My extended recon paid off there. I only rode it once but I watched video of it I think 20 times this morning. The final 3 kilometres aren't as technical but they're also very fast corners. In the final kilometre the cobbles is pretty punishing – you can't settle in and find the power, just constantly being bumped all over. The final kilometre goes very quick but it felt like forever. There's never a dull moment, that's for sure.

"Following the last time trial, I knew that I'm time trialing very well and this one suits me better than the last. Thanks to the team for allowing me to not to much the last two weeks and focus on today. I had the exact preparation I want, the team treated me like I was Tom Dumoulin today, with 100 per cent focus, and I paced exactly the way I wanted to and so far the result is what I want.

"It's been a hard the whole Giro. It started well but then we lost Tom. We tried to reset and we lost more riders. Since then we've been trying to salvage anything. If I can win today it'd mean a ton to me but also just to redeem the Giro for us. We've been scrambling."

"We were hoping to have the victory with Victor [Campenaerts] and I wasn't planning on going full because in the recon I didn't have good legs. When we saw that Victor's time was beaten, I went full to try and get in front of him, because it's a bit of a challenge between us. I just went full and had a really good feeling on the climb. It's better than I thought it would be.

"Last year at the Belgian Championship, Victor beat me by 2.5 seconds, and it's become a bit of a challenge between us. It gives us something to races for – not just to finish the time trial but to do our best. The winner between us gets to call the other one a loser.

"It was a really boring race, the first ten days, but we had two victories so we had something to celebrate. I was hoping for better legs on the other stages but unfortunately I had my best legs on stage 20 and even then I got dropped after 50 kilometres. Overall we can be happy with two wins, and two second places. We won stages so I think we can be happy as a team. As a rider I was disappointed that my legs weren't better on the stages I wanted to perform on."

Scott Davies (Dimension Data) – 40th, 23:25

"It's an awesome feeling. I had a few days when I thought there's no way I'd make it to this day. My goal coming in was to finish it and anything else would be a bonus. I've got a lot more respect – I had a lot of respect anyway – for the guys that contest these Grand Tours, because it's mega-impressive when you see it first hand. I'm really glad to bank this experience and hopefully it changes me as a rider moving forward."

Connor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) – 124th, 25:14

"It was nice. I could just go out and ride and soak it up a bit. I still pushed hard, but it's just nice to do one final effort on your own, do one lap of Verona. Finally some good weather!

"I enjoyed it today, it was really nice. I enjoyed yesterday in a strange way. It was a tough, tough effort. The team accounted for itself well, we were always up there in the sprints. We rode in a professional manner, set some goals and went for them. I enjoyed my second experience of a Grand Tour – I forgot how brutal they were."

Max Sciandri (Movistar) – DS

"Incredible. I just took a few seconds to get over Mikel's fourth place. We were hoping for that so it's a double emotion. We won the Giro. It's fantastic. Amazing leader, amazing win, amazing victories – won two stages and dominated with the jersey so we're just super happy.

"We raced with our hearts and we felt out what we wanted to do. We took advantage of a situation and it was great."