Justin Williams racing through 'sharp pain' amid 'extreme workload' in injury comeback

By
published

Williams notes diversity in cycling aided by Biniam Girmay's Tour de France success, 'now he's winning races, let's hope he'll have more of a voice'

Justin Williams races during 2024 McNellie's Group Blue Dome Criterium
Justin Williams races during 2024 McNellie's Group Blue Dome Criterium (Image credit: Saint Francis Tulsa Tough)

Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) acknowledged he still experiences “sharp pain” from a broken wrist which he suffered at Tulsa Tough’s Blue Dome Criterium in early June, the opening round of the American Criterium Cup, as he relented against better judgment to jump back into the criterium fray just one month later.

He made surprise starts at the Salt Lake City Criterium doubleheader when he was “getting the itch”, and then the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix, where he finished second in the men’s pro race to reclaim the SoCal state championship jersey.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).