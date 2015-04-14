Gesink to race Flèche Wallonne

Image 1 of 5 Sep Vanmarke, Moreno Hofland, Martjin Keizer and Robert Gesink. (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Robert Gesink (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Robert Gesink (Belkin) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sep Vanmarke, Moreno Hofland and Robert Gesink. (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Robert Gesink (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) will make his re-entry into the peloton at La Flèche Wallonne, but will only be using the race as training, his team told Cyclingnews today. The Dutch rider was forced to skip Ronde Van Zeeland Seaports and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in March due to a knee injury sustained while training.

While La Flèche Wallonne was not on his programme initially, he made a quicker recovery from a knee injury than expected and so will take part. He will not race the Amstel Gold Race or Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

After La Flèche Wallonne, Gesink's next race will be the Tour de Romandie en route to the Tour de France, although his schedule in between is still to be announced.

Gesink has had a troubled year, having temporarily retired from competition last year before undergoing cardiac surgery for an arrhythmia. He recovered and was sitting seventh overall in the Vuelta a España when he departed the race suddenly after his partner encountered difficulties with her pregnancy.

Their son's health issues kept Gesink out of Tirreno-Adriatico, and then a knee injury knocked him out of the Volta a Catalunya this year.