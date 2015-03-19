Gesink out of Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

Sep Vanmarke, Moreno Hofland, Martjin Keizer and Robert Gesink. (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Robert Gesink's interrupted start to 2015 continues with the Dutchman forced to miss the upcoming Ronde Van Zeeland Seaports one-day race and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya due to a knee injury sustained while training. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider withdrew from Volta ao Algarve last month to to stay at home with his sick son, Bram. Gesink also missed Tirreno-Adriatico which was one of his goals for the season.

"Gesink will not start the Ronde Van Zeeland Seaports this weekend," read a statement from the team. "The Dutch Team LottoNL-Jumbo rider will miss the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya as well. Gesink has obtained a minor knee injury while training in the build-up to his season, which starts later after a turbulent winter."

Gesink's 2014 season was also interrupted following the discovery of stress-induced heart arrhythmia which he underwent surgery for in May. The 28-year-old showed signs of returning to his best with eighth overall at the Tour de Pologne in September before heading to the Vuelta a España. Gesink’s partner endured a challenging pregnancy with their son, undergoing two surgeries in September before finally giving birth with Gesink leaving the Vuelta while in seventh place overall to be by her side.

The Dutchman will train in Girona in preparation of his targeted return at the Vuelta al País Vasco, a race he has finished inside top-ten three times, before heading to the Ardennes for the first time since 2012. Gesink's best result at the Ardennes is third place at the 2009 Amstel Gold Race while he has twice finished inside the top-ten at La Flèche Wallonne.