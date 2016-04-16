Gesink extends contract with Team LottoNL-Jumbo, targets Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink makes his way through the cars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Dan Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Robert Gesink warms up before the start of stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Robert Gesink has signed a two-year contract extension with LottoNL-Jumbo. The Dutchman, 29, has a longstanding relationship with the squad, having signed with them in 2007, when they raced under the Rabobank banner. The team has rebranded several times in the last five years but Gesink has been an ever-present force.

“I’m very glad to have this security through 2018," Gesink said in a team press release.

"The team made a good plan for the future, both on the sportive and business side. That gives me a lot of confidence. It feels like my team, the one which has supported me well for years already. I hope to stay with the best riders in the word, as I did last year in the Tour de France. I want to show some beautiful things in the upcoming years."

Gesink has finished in the top ten in several grand tours, and claimed sixth in the 2015 Tour de France. He won the white jersey in the 2010 Tour de France, and will once again target the GC this summer.

“With Robert, we have a strong overall rider and a real captain in our team," team director Nico Verhoeven added.

"He is a key factor in our team and a figurehead of Dutch cycling for several years. In fact, with Robert is the leader who's been with our team the longest.

“We’re proud that he chose our plan towards 2018. This season, we established some clear goals for him, with the Ardennes Classics, the Vuelta al País Vasco, the Tour de Suisse, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España."

Gesink is preparing to race the Ardennes Classics and will have a leadership role in Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race.

