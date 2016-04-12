Giant-Alpecin backing Barguil, Dumoulin and Geschke at Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Warren Barguil climbing at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Simon Geschke (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin) Image 5 of 6 Sam Oomen (Giant-Alpecin) moves into the white jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 6 Roy Curvers enjoys a joke with some members of the LottoNL-Jumbo team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Tom Dumoulin returns to racing this week at the 1.HC De Brabantse Pijl-La Fleche Brabanconne with Giant-Alpecin having recovered from a recent bought of flu that saw him miss Milan-San Remo and abandon the Volta a Catalunya in preparation for Sunday's Amstel Gold Race.

The 25-year-old leads the predominately Dutch team with coach Arthur van Dongen unsure what to expect due the race days Dumoulin has missed over the last month.

"Tom is in the middle of an important training block and we will need to see to what extent he can go for a result on Wednesday," van Dongen said.

Giant-Alpecin will then head to Amstel Gold Race, Dumoulin's home race, with Warren Barguil and Simon Geschke also handed leadership roles along with Dumoulin where the team will has high expectations.

"The team leaders will be Warren, Simon and home rider Tom. Together with Roy as our experienced road captain, our aim is to focus on positioning ahead of the crucial climbs and we will target a top 10 result," coach Aike Visbeek said.

Visbeek explained the team will aim to position its leaders in the best possible position at the base of the Cauberg where the race winning moves are usually made.

"The weather forecast looks optimistic for Sunday, therefore I am anticipating a traditional Amstel Gold race. The section after the Kruisberg always is an important moment in the race and we need good teamwork to position our leaders ahead of the decisive climb, the Cauberg," he said.

Dumoulin was the best placed rider for the team last year in 26th while in 2014 Geschke was sixth.

Giant-Alpecin for De Brabantse Pijl - La Fleche Brabanconne: Tom Dumoulin (NED), Caleb Fairly (USA), Cheng Ji (CHN), Koen de Kort (NED), Sam Oomen (NED) and Albert Timmer (NED).

Giant-Alpecin for Amstel Gold Race: Warren Barguil (FRA), Roy Curvers (NED), Tom Dumoulin (NED), Johannes Fröhlinger (GER), Simon Geschke (GER), Chad Haga (USA), Fredrik Ludvigsson (SWE) and Georg Preidler (AUT).