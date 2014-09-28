Gerrans: I wanted to cry when I crossed the finish line
Australian takes silver at Ponferrada Worlds
As has been so often the case, it looked as though everything was falling into place for Simon Gerrans. The Australian arrived at the Ponferrada World Championships as the man of the moment after his brace of victories in Canada earlier in the month, and in the finale he seemed once again to be in the right place at the right time.
