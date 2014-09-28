Gerrans: I wanted to cry when I crossed the finish line

Image 1 of 3 Simon Gerrans took the silver medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Simon Gerrans as he rides to sign on pre-race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Worlds elite men's road race podium (l-r): Simon Gerrans (Australia), Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

As has been so often the case, it looked as though everything was falling into place for Simon Gerrans. The Australian arrived at the Ponferrada World Championships as the man of the moment after his brace of victories in Canada earlier in the month, and in the finale he seemed once again to be in the right place at the right time.