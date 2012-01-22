Gerrans, RadioShack-Nissan top first WorldTour rankings

Confetti and all, Gerrans on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Following his overall victory in the Santos Tour Down Under, GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans became the first leader of the UCI's WorldTour individual rankings.

Gerrans leads runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 19 points, with fellow podium finisher Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) in third, 15 further points back.

Thanks to the presence of both Machado and Jan Bakelants in the top five on general classification, the RadioShack-Nissan team kicked off the season at the top of the team rankings.

The Luxembourg squad leads Movistar by 7 points, with GreenEdge one point behind.

Strong performances by the home riders, who placed five riders in the points - Gerrans, Sky's Michael Rogers, Rabobank's Michael Matthews and Mark Renshaw and GreenEdge's Robbie McEwen - put Australia atop the nations rankings ahead of Spain and Portugal.

The WorldTour now takes a six-week hiatus before resuming at Paris-Nice on March 4.

WorldTour standings as of January 22, 2012

1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 106 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 87 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 72 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 40 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 34 7 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 18 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 11 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 6 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 3 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1 18 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 19 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Radioshack-Nissan 115 pts 2 Movistar Team 108 3 Greenedge Cycling Team 107 4 Sky Procycling 95 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 6 Lotto Belisol Team 18 7 Katusha Team 10 8 FDJ-Big Mat 7 9 Lampre - ISD 6 10 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 1