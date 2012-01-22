Gerrans, RadioShack-Nissan top first WorldTour rankings
Australians on top after Tour Down Under
Following his overall victory in the Santos Tour Down Under, GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans became the first leader of the UCI's WorldTour individual rankings.
Gerrans leads runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 19 points, with fellow podium finisher Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) in third, 15 further points back.
Thanks to the presence of both Machado and Jan Bakelants in the top five on general classification, the RadioShack-Nissan team kicked off the season at the top of the team rankings.
The Luxembourg squad leads Movistar by 7 points, with GreenEdge one point behind.
Strong performances by the home riders, who placed five riders in the points - Gerrans, Sky's Michael Rogers, Rabobank's Michael Matthews and Mark Renshaw and GreenEdge's Robbie McEwen - put Australia atop the nations rankings ahead of Spain and Portugal.
The WorldTour now takes a six-week hiatus before resuming at Paris-Nice on March 4.
WorldTour standings as of January 22, 2012
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|106
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|72
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|40
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|34
|7
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|11
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|19
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|115
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|108
|3
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|107
|4
|Sky Procycling
|95
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|7
|Katusha Team
|10
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Australia
|188
|pts
|2
|Spain
|114
|3
|Portugal
|72
|4
|Belgium
|40
|5
|Norway
|34
|6
|Germany
|22
|7
|Italy
|10
|8
|Belarus
|7
|9
|Russia
|4
