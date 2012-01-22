Trending

Gerrans, RadioShack-Nissan top first WorldTour rankings

Australians on top after Tour Down Under

Confetti and all, Gerrans on the podium

Confetti and all, Gerrans on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Following his overall victory in the Santos Tour Down Under, GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans became the first leader of the UCI's WorldTour individual rankings.

Gerrans leads runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 19 points, with fellow podium finisher Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) in third, 15 further points back.

Thanks to the presence of both Machado and Jan Bakelants in the top five on general classification, the RadioShack-Nissan team kicked off the season at the top of the team rankings.

The Luxembourg squad leads Movistar by 7 points, with GreenEdge one point behind.

Strong performances by the home riders, who placed five riders in the points - Gerrans, Sky's Michael Rogers, Rabobank's Michael Matthews and Mark Renshaw and GreenEdge's Robbie McEwen - put Australia atop the nations rankings ahead of Spain and Portugal.

The WorldTour now takes a six-week hiatus before resuming at Paris-Nice on March 4.

WorldTour standings as of January 22, 2012

1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team106pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team87
3Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan72
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling61
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan40
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling34
7Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team18
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team15
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
11Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team6
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan3
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
19Robbie McEwen (Aus) Greenedge Cycling Team1

Teams
1Radioshack-Nissan115pts
2Movistar Team108
3Greenedge Cycling Team107
4Sky Procycling95
5Rabobank Cycling Team20
6Lotto Belisol Team18
7Katusha Team10
8FDJ-Big Mat7
9Lampre - ISD6
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
11Liquigas-Cannondale1

Nations
1Australia188pts
2Spain114
3Portugal72
4Belgium40
5Norway34
6Germany22
7Italy10
8Belarus7
9Russia4