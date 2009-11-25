Germany's Wolff to coach Dutch sprinters

Former Olympic and World Champion René Wolff will join the Dutch coaching staff in 2010. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net)

Germany's René Wolff will join the Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWB) as a sprint coach in March, 2010. The KNWB this week confirmed the appointment of the Olympic team sprint gold medallist to their coaching staff.

Wolff will work with the Dutch federation to develop the nation's sprint athletes and programme in the lead up to the 2012 London Olympics.

The KNWB's Technical Director Thorwald Veneberg welcomed the appointment of Wolff and said "Rene is the right man to prepare our young sprint talent for London."

Wolff retired in 2007 after a highly decorated career. He won a gold medal in the team sprint and bronze in the men's sprint at the Athens Olympics in 2004. Wolff also held the title of World Champion in the sprint (Los Angeles, 2005) and the team sprint (Stuttgart, 2003).

Since his retirement Wolff has worked in his native Germany as a regional coach to both elite and junior track sprinters.

