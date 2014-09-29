Germany and Australia top World Championship medal table

Image 1 of 7 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) was an emotional winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) raises his arm after being presented with the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Silver medallist Tony Martin (Germany) and rainbow jersey winner Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 World champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) brings it home to claim the gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Specialized - lululemon finished all six riders. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 7 Orica-GreenEdge, BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the podium as the top three teams (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Germany and Australia top the 2014 UCI Road World Championship medal tables, after strong performances in the time trials. Team time trial success helped the United States jump into the top three for the first time since 2010.

Germany leads the way in terms of world champions crowned, with three receiving the rainbow stripes. While Tony Martin lost his grip on the elite men’s time trial world title, Lisa Brennauer claimed gold in the women’s individual race against the clock. Jonas Bokeloh and Lennard Kamna locked out the men’s junior category, with victories in the junior men's time trialand junior men's road race.

Australia is just one behind Germany in the gold medal tally, but the Antipodean nation heads up the overall medals won with eight in total. Australia’s Worlds couldn’t have got off to a much better start, with Macey Stewart and Campbell Flakemore taking home victories in the junior women’s and under-23 men’s time trials. Simon Gerrans capped off the championships with silver in the men’s road race.

The US went in at third on the final medal table, helped by BMC’s and Specialized-Lululemon’s victories in the men's and women's team time trials.

A total of 17 nations went home with medals of some colour or another. Home nation Spain was well down the table, with Alejandro Valverde’s bronze their only trip to the rostrum. In Michal Kwiatkowski, Poland saw their first-ever World Champion and won only their second ever medal in the men’s road race – after Zbigniew Spruch’s silver in 2000. A bronze in the junior women’s road race puts them equal fifth in the overall standings.

France and Great Britain sit in the middle of the table. Both only won one medal, but they made it matter with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot taking gold in the women’s road race for France and Bradley Wiggins capping his final Worlds with victory in the elite men’s time trial.

Nations who missed out on a medal include Canada, Colombia and Denmark.

Final medal count:

Germany: Gold 3; Silver 2; Bronze 0 = 5

Australia: Gold 2; Silver 4; Bronze 2 = 8

United States: Gold 2; Silver 1; Bronze 1 = 4

Denmark: Gold 1; Silver 1; Bronze 0 = 2

Norway: Gold 1; Silver 0; Bronze 1 = 2

Poland: Gold 1; Silver 0; Bronze 1 = 2

France: Gold 1; Silver 0; Bronze 0 = 1

Great Britain: Gold 1; Silver 0; Bronze 0 = 1

Italy: Gold 0; Silver 1; Bronze 1 = 2

Ireland: Gold 0; Silver 1; Bronze 0 = 1

Russia: Gold 0; Silver 1; Bronze 0 = 1

Ukraine: Gold 0; Silver 1; Bronze 0 = 1

Netherlands: Gold 0; Silver 0; Bronze 2 = 2

Belgium: Gold 0; Silver 0; Bronze 1 = 1

Spain: Gold 0; Silver 0; Bronze 1 = 1

Sweden: Gold 0; Silver 0; Bronze 1 = 1

Switzerland: Gold 0; Silver 0; Bronze 1 = 1