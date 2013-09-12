Germans announce women's, U23 and junior teams for Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Trixi Worrack in the race lead (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 4 Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) took eighth place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 4 Rick Zabel, son of German sprint legend Erik, is part of the development team. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Jasha Sütterlin (Thüringer Energie Team) put in a goo display of power (Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de)

The current national champions will lead the German women's team in the UCI road world championship in Florence later this month. Lisa Brennauer and Trixi Worrack are the big names on the team, while Rick Zabel will ride the U23 race. The Bund Deutscher Radfahrer announced its women's, U23 and junior teams, with the elite men's team to be named later.

Brennauer, who is national time trial champion, and Worrack, national road champion, will ride both the elite women's time trial and road race. Both are with Specialized-lululemon.

Germany may send four riders to the start of the road race. Brennauer and Worrack will be joined by Esther Fennel (RV Rhede), Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco), Elke Gebhardt (Argos-Shimano), and Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans).

For the junior women, Anna Knauer (Rottaler RSV) and Luisa Kattinger (RV Karbach) will ride the time trial. Knauer, Lisa Klein (RV Kandel), Gudrun Stock (RC Die Schwalbe München) and Tatjana Paller (Equipe Holzkirchen) will take on the road race.

At the U23 road race, Zabel (Rabobank Continental Team), who finished fifth in the Junior race in 2011, will be joined by Emanuel Burchmann (rad-net Rose Team), Silvio Herklotz (Team Stölting), Jasha Sütterlin (Thüringer Energie Team), and Johannes Weber (Team Heizomat). Both Zabel and Sütterlin will move up to the WorldTour in 2014, respectively going to BMC and Movistar.

Sütterlin will also ride the time trial, along with Thüringer teammate Maximilian Schachmann.

Oliver Mattheis (RSC Kempten) and Joshua Stritzinger (RSC Felsenland) are the representatives for the Junior time trial.

The five riders for the Junior road race are Adrian Auerbacher (RU Wangen), Lennard Kämna (RSC Cottbus), Marco König (RV Queidersbach), Julian Schulze ( RV Sturmv. München) and Eric Süßemilch (RSC Biberach).