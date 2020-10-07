Geraint Thomas out of Giro, Lizzie Deignan exclusive and Liege recap – Podcast

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello, we look back at the first four days of the Giro d'Italia and recap the men's and women's editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

We have an exclusive interview with women's race winner Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) who talks about her victory, dividing up leadership and the first edition of Paris-Roubaix. We also hear from Sunweb's Marc Hirschi, who finished second in the men's race.

From the Giro, we hear from current race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Ineos Grenadiers sports director Matteo Tosatto, who talks about Geraint Thomas after the Welshman crashed out of the race.

