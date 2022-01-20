Geniez facing six-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence

Team TotalEnergies rider Alexandre Geniez appeared in court on Wednesday charged with domestic violence against his ex-wife, Lucie Garrigues.

France3 reports that prosecutors in Rodez have requested a six-month suspended prison sentence for Geniez, who is set to retire from riding at the end of the season.

The allegations of domestic violence stem back to February 2020 and have allegedly occurred on a regular basis since. Geniez denies having used any physical violence against Garrigues, with whom he has two children, apart from once throwing a mobile phone at her.

Garrigues alleges that Geniez threw a phone at her on November 7 of last year, saying to her: "You will understand – you will see what happens to you."

A further instance of violence allegedly followed on November 17, with Garrigues reportedly producing medical certificates for the two incidents – one of which showed a haematoma to her forehead resulting in her missing a day of work. Her sister testified in support of the allegations as a witness.

"I wonder what would have happened to me if my daughter hadn't been in the hallway when he took my arm," Garrigues reportedly said, adding that Geniez told her: "I'm going to smash you."

"The bike didn't ruin our lives. It's his real estate plans," she said.

Garrigues, an architect, had worked together with Geniez on projects together.

Geniez's lawyers contested the allegation that he used violence against Garrigues, saying: "We recognise the threats, but we contest the physical violence. Mrs Garrigues always avoids discussions – she never wanted to leave when the relationship was toxic."

France3 reports that Garrigues broke down in tears and shook her head upon hearing the statements from Geniez's lawyer.

Final judgement on the case will be handed down on March 2, 2022.

The case is the second of domestic violence involving a pro cyclist in recent months, following the arrest of an unnamed rider in Andorra last October, though it appears that the case didn't proceed any further.