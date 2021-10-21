Rider arrested for domestic abuse in Andorra

A male professional rider has been arrested in Andorra on suspicion of domestic abuse. Reports in the local press detail an assault on a woman that took place on Wednesday in the home they share in La Massana, one of seven parishes in Andorra.

The identity of the rider has not been revealed, but state broadcaster RTVA reports that he is Australian, while Poble Andorrà reports it is a 29-year-old.

According to both reports, the woman fled the home after the assault and was spotted in the street in a nervous and disoriented state.

The police were called and, once they'd spoken to her, proceeded to arrest the suspect at around 4 p.m. local time.

According to RTVA, he has been charged with a "crime against physical and moral integrity in the home".

Andorra, a small country that lies in the Pyrenees between France and Spain, is home to a large contingent of professional cyclists. The high altitude and easy access to surrounding climbs make it a good training base, while the taxation regulations provide additional financial incentives.