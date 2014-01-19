Garmin-Sharp’s ‘Man of Steele’ to don Green and Gold for first time

Image 1 of 5 Steele von Hoff in his 2014 Garmin kit at the Tour Down Under team presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Steele von Hoff in his national criterium jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Dan Martin and Steele von Hoff celebrate the team's win at the Japan Cup. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 5 Steele von Hoff made his Tour Down Under debut with the UniSA - Australia national team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Steele Von Hoff was looking active during stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

When newly crowned Australian men's National Criterium Champion Steele von Hoff rolls to the start of the People's Choice Classic in Adelaide to kickoff the weeklong Santos Tour Down Under, the 26-year-old sprinter for Garmin-Sharp will do so wearing the green and gold jersey for the first time.

The Victorian native from Mornington, who took advantage of a last-lap crash from the Drapac Cycling train to capture his first national championship after finishing second the year before, says he is looking forward to tonight's 25-lap, 50km circuit.

"I am pretty excited to be wearing the colours tonight," he told Cyclingnews on Sunday afternoon. "I don't get too many opportunities this year to wear the jersey so this is my biggest one."



