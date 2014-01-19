Garmin-Sharp’s ‘Man of Steele’ to don Green and Gold for first time
Steele von Hoff to race People’s Choice Classic in championship strip
When newly crowned Australian men's National Criterium Champion Steele von Hoff rolls to the start of the People's Choice Classic in Adelaide to kickoff the weeklong Santos Tour Down Under, the 26-year-old sprinter for Garmin-Sharp will do so wearing the green and gold jersey for the first time.
The Victorian native from Mornington, who took advantage of a last-lap crash from the Drapac Cycling train to capture his first national championship after finishing second the year before, says he is looking forward to tonight's 25-lap, 50km circuit.
"I am pretty excited to be wearing the colours tonight," he told Cyclingnews on Sunday afternoon. "I don't get too many opportunities this year to wear the jersey so this is my biggest one."
