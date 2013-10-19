Steele Von Hoff strikes in the Japan Cup Criterium

Image 1 of 13 The Japan Cup Criterium podium: Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Quick Step), the winner Steele Von Hoff (Garmin - Sharp) and Bernhard (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 13 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 13 The race winner, Steele Von Hoff (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 13 The race winner, Steele Von Hoff (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 13 The race is taken part in the main street of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 13 Riders pass through in front of Futaarayama shrine (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 13 European big names at the start line of 2013 Japancup criterium (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 13 Chad Beyer (Champion System) leads three rider's escape (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 13 The Japan Cup criterium in Utsunomiya city (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 13 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) smiling at the start line (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 13 Steele Von Hoff (Garmin - Sharp) wins the Japan Cup Criterium (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 13 Steele Von Hoff (Garmin - Sharp) heads to the finish line (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 13 Richie Porte (Team Sky ) in action (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Steele Von Hoff took his first win of the season for Garmin Sharp, securing victory in the Criterium race in Ustonomiya, 24 hours before the Japan Cup road race.

Von Hoff beat Austria’s Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the sprint, opening enough of a gap to win with his arms in the air. It was the young Australian’s first win of the season. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finished ninth, slightly off the pace.

Von Hoff tweeted about his victory, writing: “Finally got my first win in @Ride_Argyle colours! Thanks for everyone's help today and throughout the year! Great way to end the season :)”

The race covered 20 laps of a 1.5km city centre circuit, with Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp), Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) also in action.

They are expected to challenge during Sunday’s Japan Cup road race. Last year Basso beat Martin in a close sprint to give his Liquigas team a final victory before the Italian sponsor left the sport and team was sponsored by Cannondale.

