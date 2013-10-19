Steele Von Hoff strikes in the Japan Cup Criterium
Australian beat Eisel and Trentin in the sprint
Steele Von Hoff took his first win of the season for Garmin Sharp, securing victory in the Criterium race in Ustonomiya, 24 hours before the Japan Cup road race.
Related Articles
Basso closes Liquigas chapter with Japan Cup victory
Martin satisfied with second at the Tour of Beijing
Peter Sagan limited edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo unveiled
Basso ready to end his injury-filled season at the Japan Cup
Sky: Porte ready to lead at a Grand Tour
Von Hoff beat Austria’s Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the sprint, opening enough of a gap to win with his arms in the air. It was the young Australian’s first win of the season. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finished ninth, slightly off the pace.
Von Hoff tweeted about his victory, writing: “Finally got my first win in @Ride_Argyle colours! Thanks for everyone's help today and throughout the year! Great way to end the season :)”
The race covered 20 laps of a 1.5km city centre circuit, with Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp), Ivan Basso (Cannondale) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) also in action.
They are expected to challenge during Sunday’s Japan Cup road race. Last year Basso beat Martin in a close sprint to give his Liquigas team a final victory before the Italian sponsor left the sport and team was sponsored by Cannondale.
Check out our special photo gallery from the race here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy