Garmin-Sharp unveil 2014 team jersey

Image 1 of 2 The Garmin-Sharp jersey for 2014 Image 2 of 2 The Garmin-Sharp jersey for 2014 (Image credit: Garmin-Sharp)

American outfit Garmin-Sharp has unveiled their 2014 jersey along with news of a partnership between the team and the WWF (World Wide Fund).

The jersey, manufactured by Castelli, has a number of design and colour modifications, including a red Sharp band across the back and the WWF's logo.

The partnership with the WWF came after Dan Martin's win in Liege-Bastogne-Liege. With the line approaching Martin was chased by a fan in a panda suit, leading to a huge social media campaign that lasted all the way until the Tour of Beijing in October.

“We are honored to partner with WWF and help its critical mission of creating a future where people live in harmony with nature,” said. Jonathan Vaughters, CEO, Slipstream Sports and Team Garmin-Sharp. “We’re thrilled to contribute to WWF’s efforts to ensure that cyclists, cycling fans, and everyone else have a healthy, thriving planet to enjoy for generations to come.”

“This collaboration is a natural fit for WWF because athletes and fans can be great advocates for the environment,” says Maria Boulos, Director Corporate Partnership, WWF International. “Cyclists do the sport they love outdoors, and they want to have beautiful landscapes and clean air and water to enjoy – not just today, but forever.”

Garmin keep argyle pattern with which they've become synonymous with, but have chosen to go for a paler blue than in previous years.