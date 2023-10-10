Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch hits lowest price ever in latest Amazon Prime deal

The newly-named Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is coming towards the end of day one and right now, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch can be found at a best-ever price of $549.99 in the USA.

With an incredible $250 discount, this is easily the lowest price I, or any of my colleagues, have ever come across. If you prefer to rely on data rather than our collective memories, I don't blame you, but you can trust the information from the price-checking tool Camelcamelcamel (even if its name is completely random). It shows that this deal is $40 cheaper than the lowest price ever recorded on Amazon.

The Epix Gen 2 is available in three size options, and this deal applies to the middling 47mm option, the one with the 1.3in screen.

It is a genuinely impressive thing. It mimics many of the features of the also-impressive Fenix 7, but with a crystal-clear AMOLED display that makes everything so much easier to read, especially in direct sunlight.

In recent months, by pure coincidence, I've been putting one through some tests to see if it's worthy of inclusion in our guide to the best cycling watches. Spoiler alert, it definitely is. Naturally though, its utility extends far beyond cycling. It serves as a comprehensive 24/7 fitness tracker, capable of monitoring numerous sports, from walking to spinning to rowing and more. You even have the freedom to create your own profiles, as I did for bikejoring with my dogs!

Garmin Epix Gen 2: $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save 31% This is around $40 cheaper than it's ever been before, making it a great buy if you're in the market for a top-tier multi-sport smartwatch. It's limited to just the 'Slate Steel' colourway though, and in the middle 47mm size.

Like the Fenix, watch is packed with Garmin's array of features, including Garmin Pay, Spotify integration with offline music storage, and a comprehensive suite of navigation tools like multi-band GPS and barometric altimeters. It also boasts an optical heart rate sensor and provides various health and fitness metrics such as Vo2 Max, making it an all-encompassing fitness and lifestyle companion.

Its battery doesn't last quite as long as the Fenix 7 Solar, given the lack of solar panels, but I've been getting around 7-10 days between charges here, down from around 10-14 on the Fenix. Having switched from an Apple Watch Ultra that lasts 3 days at a push, I'm pretty happy.

If you're in the UK, you might want to check out our Fenix 7X deal, because unfortunately this one's limited to the USA at the time of writing. Of course, we'll keep our eyes peeled for change on that front, but for now, here's a live international price tracker for a few Epix models.