Garmin Edge 540 Solar gets huge $200 discount - it's the one we'd buy right now

The Pro's Closet in the USA currently has a nice offer on the Garmin Edge 540 Solar for US-based readers, as we head into the holiday season. The $200 discount brings the price of the Edge 540 Solar down from $449.99 to $249.99, representing a 44% discount.

If you're looking for a gift for the cyclist in your life (even if that cyclist is you), it's a bargain price for a computer with Garmin's latest functionality, with solar charging included.

The Edge 540 Solar is Garmin's mid-sized GPS cycling computer, with button-only operation rather than offering the Edge 840's touchscreen. It's a more convenient size than the range-topping Edge 1040, so there's less risk of it swamping your handlebars, but it offers virtually the same functionality.

Garmin Edge 540 Solar: $449.99 $249.99

44% off - At this price, it's absolutely the one we'd buy right now. Among the Garmin range, it's currently cheaper than any price we can find for the non-solar version of the same computer. It also makes it cheaper than the Edge 530 model it replaced. Of today's mainstream current options from the 'big three' Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead, there's nothing cheaper, even the older models are commonly priced higher, although Amazon does have a renewed Edge 530 at the same price if, for some reason, you want that instead. It also has the Edge 530 as a Bundle deal with heart rate, cadence and speed sensors at $20 more.

Our review of the (non-solar) Edge 540 awarded it a 4.5* rating, asking if anyone can compete with Garmin's cycling computers. Read our Wahoo vs Garmin head-to-head to help answer that question.

The solar charging is a nice extra, particularly if you live somewhere sunny, as it will potentially boost the already good 26 hour claimed run time to, Garmin says, a maximum of 32 hours.

The Edge 540's home screen gives you your most important stats and info in one place (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Deal for UK readers

UK-based cyclists don't fare quite as well, but Tredz still has the top spec Garmin Edge 1040 (non-Solar) available with a 24% discount, bringing the price down from £520 to £397. Tredz also has similar percentage discounts on Garmin's previous generation Edge Explore, Edge 530 and Edge 130 Plus units.