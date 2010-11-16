Garmin-Cervélo kits to be made by Castelli
Development program to continue with Slipstream
Castelli announced today that it has signed a three-year deal with the Garmin-Cervélo team. The clothing manufacturer follows World Champion Thor Hushovd to the Slipstream Sports organization from the now defunct Cervélo TestTeam, replacing long-time outfitter Pearl Izumi.
Castelli said it will provide clothing for the men's and women's professional teams, as well as the UCI continental Under-23 team and the junior development squad.
The company's goal of using the team to help drive innovation in its clothing line will be continued with Garmin-Cervélo, according to brand manager Steve Smith.
"We have created a joint research and development program working with Robby Ketchell, the team's sport science director, and we have outlined an innovation agenda focused on making the athletes as fast as possible in every racing condition," said Smith.
"Castelli started the aero jersey revolution that has changed the look of pro cycling, and we want to continue to have the best-looking kit in the peloton as well."
The Garmin-Transitions team announced earlier this year that it had forged a partnership with Cervélo after the company decided it could no longer be sole supporter of its top-level team.
Castelli said that it has come up with "a new design for the team [which] will accentuate the technical advantages of the kit", and will reveal the new look in 2011.
Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters assured Cyclingnews that the team's iconic argyle would remain, but would be less prominent in 2011.
