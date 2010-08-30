Hushovd confirms Garmin transition

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) descends on stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) outsprints Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) for the win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) on the podium for winning the Natourcriterium Roeselare. (Image credit: AFP)

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) has confirmed that he will join Garmin-Transitions in 2011 and he suggested that he will be joined by a number of his current Cervélo teammates at the revamped squad.

The Norwegian champion is aiming to make a serious impact on the spring classics next season and the strength of Garmin-Transitions in this area was one of the main motivating factors for his decision.

"I have signed for Garmin, so this is my new team for next year," Hushovd told TV 2 Sport after stage 3 of the Vuelta a España. "I have signed because they are focusing very much on the classics next year, and that's a big goal for me.

"It's going to be a very good team and I get to bring many of the other riders I have at Cervélo with me. I think this is the best solution."

Last week Cyclingnews reported that Hushovd was strongly linked with a move to Garmin-Transitions for 2011, along with fellow Cervélo riders Heinrich Haussler, Andreas Klier and Roger Hammond.

It was subsequently confirmed that Cervélo TestTeam will cease to exist at the end of the 2010 season and that Cervélo will become bike sponsor to Garmin-Transitions from 2011 onwards.