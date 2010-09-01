Garmin confirm six more signings from Cervelo for 2011

Image 1 of 3 Cervélo TestTeam riders sign in , Brett Lancaster, Heinrich Haussler and Andreas Klier (L-R). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Roger Hammond (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Garmin team has announced the arrival of six more riders from the soon to be defunct Cervélo TestTeam, as the line-up of the new Garmin-Cervélo for 2011 fills out.

Roger Hammond, Heinrich Haussler, Andreas Klier, Brett Lancaster, Daniel Lloyd and Gabriel Rasch will all join their Cervélo leader Thor Hushovd at the squad for 2011.

Last week it was announced that Cervélo TestTeam would cease to exist at the end of this season and that Cervélo would become bike sponsor to the Garmin team from January 1.

“Team Garmin-Cervélo’s roster will be strong and versatile,” said team manager Jonathan Vaughters of the new signings. “All of these riders bring a lot of experience to what’s already a great team. I’m proud of what we’ve done since 2008, and I’m excited for what we’ll do in 2011.”

With the confirmation of these signings, many of which were first reported in Cyclingnews last week, Garmin-Cervélo look set to boast one of the strongest line-ups for the sprints and spring classics in 2011.

Heinrich Haussler took second place at both Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders in 2009. Roger Hammond has been consistently strong at Paris-Roubaix, where he was 3rd in 2004 and 4th this season. Andreas Klier won Gent-Wevelgem in 2003, while the addition of Lloyd, Rasch and Lancaster to Garmin’s already solid classics roster will guarantee a high level of support and expertise.

A statement from Slipstream Sports, the structure behind the Garmin team, also noted that the creation of Team Garmin-Cervélo is still under development, with more information, including an official team roster, set to be released as it becomes available.

