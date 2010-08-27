New name for combined Team Garmin-Cervélo for 2011

The Garmin-Transitions team at Amstel (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

When Team Garmin-Transitions and Cervélo SA join forces for the 2011 season, the resulting new professional cycling team will be named Team Garmin-Cervélo according to Garmin-Transitions' owner Slipstream Sports.

"Slipstream Sports and Cervélo share the key philosophies of developing the next generation of cycling champions and an unwavering commitment to ethical sport," said Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports and Director Sportif of Team Garmin-Transitions. Vaughters confirmed to Cyclingnews earlier on the Friday that the two teams would be uniting.

"We are happy to work with another company that, like Garmin, so closely shares our goals. We will be adding great talent to an already outstanding roster and we believe the new team will build on past successes and will produce incredibly exciting racing in 2011. The possibilities are endless - on the road and off - and we look forward to what we can achieve."





Cervélo rider Thor Hushovd spoke in a press conference on Friday about the end of his current team. He said he is still in process of deciding his future plans after he was notified of the news earlier this week. Philip Deignan, another Cervélo rider, also talked about the end of the team and what it might mean for his future.

In addition to the new Team Garmin-Cervelo and the Holowesko Partners U23 Development team, Slipstream Sports will, for the first time, also run a professional women's cycling team. The Cervélo team had included both a men's and a women's pro squad in 2010.





The team is still under development and said it would announce official team rosters in October.

Transitions Optical is expecting to continue its sponsorship, pending final agreement, evolving into the Official Lens Supplier.

Slipstream Sports also promised to continue its pioneering, stringent anti-doping program.