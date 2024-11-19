Mavi García on racing at over 40 - 'I'm still getting better'

Top Spanish rider still sees margin for progression, refuses to put date on retirement

2024 Tour de Romandie: Mavi García heads towards fifth overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

For most pros over 35, the question of retirement and 'Why continue?' is one which almost always comes up in post-season interviews. Should they opt to go racing, they'll likely cite an outstanding career goal - Mark Cavendish and the famous 'Project 35' Tour de France stages would be a case in point - or simply cite the fact they still enjoy racing and feeling motivated to compete. 

But in the case of Mavi García, 41 next January, her main reason to keep on racing is slightly different. Despite her veteran status - she is set to be professional cycling's oldest racer in the women's peloton in 2025 -  the Liv-AIUIa-Jayco rider feels there's still room for her to improve. And in that sense, if she's not reached her upper limit as a racer, then rather than ask herself the question 'Why continue?', the much more appropriate issue is - 'Why stop?'

