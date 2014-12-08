Gallery: Trek Factory Racing unveil 2015 Domane 6 Series
Cancellara to switch from viper red bike to a new design in 2015
US-based WorldTour team Trek Factory Racing have unveiled the Domane 6 Series road bike that their Spring Classics’ team will race on during the upcoming 2015 season. The team has moved away from this year’s primarily black paint job and will sport a much more standout viper red.
The Spring Classics team is led by Fabian Cancellara, who is currently riding the viper red Domane 6 Series at Trek Factory Racing's pre-season training camp. However, Cancellara's bike will come with a new design to follow.
The Swiss rider is one of the most consistent podium finishers in the biggest one-day races, including three wins apiece at Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders, and a win at Milan-San Remo. The Domane 6 will be the bike Cancellara rides in his bid for success in many of the cobbled Classics next season, and it may come with a special paint job for select races.
This year, Cancellara won his third Tour of Flanders but failed to reach the top step of the podium in Milan-San Reno, where he took second to Katusha’s Alexander Kristoff, and Paris-Roubaix, where he was third behind Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s Niki Terpstra and Giant-Shimano’s John Degenkolb.
If his 2015 season remains much the same as it was this year, he will be on the start line with his Trek Domane 6 Series prepared to fight for the wins during many of the big one-day races and Monuments.
The Trek Factory Racing squad will use sponsored Trek Domane 6 Series, Émonda SLR and Madone 7 Series. All three models will be painted in viper red.
