Gallery: Trek Factory Racing unveil 2015 Domane 6 Series

Image 1 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series painted in viper red (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 2 of 21 Trek Factory Racing's 2015 bike - Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 3 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series in viper red (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 4 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 5 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 6 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 7 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 8 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 9 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series - "Go and Take It" (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 10 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 11 of 21 The Domane 6 Series bike that Fabian Cancellara is currently using at Trek Factory Racing's pre-season camp (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 12 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 13 of 21 Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 14 of 21 Trek Factory Racing team issued bikes for 2015 (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 15 of 21 Project One - Trek's custom bike program (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 16 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series - Ready to ride at the team camp (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 17 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 18 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series - People for Bikes logo (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 19 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 20 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series - Project One (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 21 of 21 2015 Trek Factory Racing's Domane 6 Series (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing)

US-based WorldTour team Trek Factory Racing have unveiled the Domane 6 Series road bike that their Spring Classics’ team will race on during the upcoming 2015 season. The team has moved away from this year’s primarily black paint job and will sport a much more standout viper red.

The Spring Classics team is led by Fabian Cancellara, who is currently riding the viper red Domane 6 Series at Trek Factory Racing's pre-season training camp. However, Cancellara's bike will come with a new design to follow.

The Swiss rider is one of the most consistent podium finishers in the biggest one-day races, including three wins apiece at Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders, and a win at Milan-San Remo. The Domane 6 will be the bike Cancellara rides in his bid for success in many of the cobbled Classics next season, and it may come with a special paint job for select races.

This year, Cancellara won his third Tour of Flanders but failed to reach the top step of the podium in Milan-San Reno, where he took second to Katusha’s Alexander Kristoff, and Paris-Roubaix, where he was third behind Omega Pharma-Quick Step’s Niki Terpstra and Giant-Shimano’s John Degenkolb.

If his 2015 season remains much the same as it was this year, he will be on the start line with his Trek Domane 6 Series prepared to fight for the wins during many of the big one-day races and Monuments.

The Trek Factory Racing squad will use sponsored Trek Domane 6 Series, Émonda SLR and Madone 7 Series. All three models will be painted in viper red.

