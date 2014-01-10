Gallery: Trek Factory Racing reveal new kit design

Image 1 of 52 Stijn Devolder in the tricoloure of Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 3 of 52 Bob Jungels in his national champion jersey of Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 52 The new Trek Factory Racing Kit (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 6 of 52 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 7 of 52 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 8 of 52 Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 9 of 52 Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 10 of 52 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 11 of 52 Hayden Roulston (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 12 of 52 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 13 of 52 Jasper Stuyven (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 14 of 52 Jesse Sergent (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 15 of 52 Fabio Silvestre (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 16 of 52 Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 17 of 52 Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 18 of 52 The TFR Bontrager Race Shop helmet (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 19 of 52 The back of the 2014 Trek Factory Racing jersey (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 20 of 52 The front of the 2014 Trek Factory Racing jersey (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 21 of 52 The Velocis helmet for the Trek Factory Racing team (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 22 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Bontrager Race Shop helmet (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 23 of 52 Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 24 of 52 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 25 of 52 Calvin Watson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 26 of 52 Boy Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 27 of 52 Danilo Hondo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 28 of 52 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 29 of 52 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 30 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 31 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 32 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 33 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 34 of 52 (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 35 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Speed Concept (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 36 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 37 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 38 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 39 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 40 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 41 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 42 of 52 Markel Irizar (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 43 of 52 Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 44 of 52 Robert Kiserlovski in his Croatian national champion jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 52 Riccarod Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 46 of 52 Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 47 of 52 Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 48 of 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 49 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Domane (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 50 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 51 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's Madone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 52 of 52 The Trek Factory Racing team's (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation)

Trek Factory Racing have revealed their new kit at the team’s launch today in Roubaix.

The new Bontrager-made kit is predominantly black, with white accents on the right shoulder and left leg. Breaking up the black design are the pin stripes, which go down the jersey and the shorts.

The front of the jersey is dominated by the Trek Factory Racing logo across the chest with the sponsors Bontrager and Shimano sitting above it on either side of the zip.

Trek Factory Racing have formed from the now defunct RadioShack-Leopard team, who disbanded at the end of last year.