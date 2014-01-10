Gallery: Trek Factory Racing reveal new kit design

Image 1 of 52 Image 2 of 52 Image 3 of 52 Image 4 of 52 Image 5 of 52 Image 6 of 52 Image 7 of 52 Image 8 of 52 Image 9 of 52 Image 10 of 52 Image 11 of 52 Image 12 of 52 Image 13 of 52 Image 14 of 52 Image 15 of 52 Image 16 of 52 Image 17 of 52 Image 18 of 52 Image 19 of 52 Image 20 of 52 Image 21 of 52 Image 22 of 52 Image 23 of 52 Image 24 of 52 Image 25 of 52 Image 26 of 52 Image 27 of 52 Image 28 of 52 Image 29 of 52 Image 30 of 52 Image 31 of 52 Image 32 of 52 Image 33 of 52 Image 34 of 52 Image 35 of 52 Image 36 of 52 Image 37 of 52 Image 38 of 52 Image 39 of 52 Image 40 of 52 Image 41 of 52 Image 42 of 52 Image 43 of 52 Image 44 of 52 Image 45 of 52 Image 46 of 52 Image 47 of 52 Image 48 of 52 Image 49 of 52 Image 50 of 52 Image 51 of 52 Image 52 of 52
Trek Factory Racing have revealed their new kit at the team’s launch today in Roubaix.
The new Bontrager-made kit is predominantly black, with white accents on the right shoulder and left leg. Breaking up the black design are the pin stripes, which go down the jersey and the shorts.
The front of the jersey is dominated by the Trek Factory Racing logo across the chest with the sponsors Bontrager and Shimano sitting above it on either side of the zip.
Trek Factory Racing have formed from the now defunct RadioShack-Leopard team, who disbanded at the end of last year.