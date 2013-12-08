Trek Factory Racing announces Tour Down Under roster

Image 1 of 2 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) goes on the attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) is a popular figure with the Australian crowds. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The new-look Trek Factory Racing team as announced their roster for the 2014 Santos Tour Down Under with crowd favourite Jens Voigt making his 11th appearance as he begins the final season of his lengthy professional career. Voigt's teammate Fränk Schleck will make his Tour Down Under debut while 20-year-old Australian Calvin Watson kicks off his first race at the WorldTour level on home soil at the event taking place January 19-26 in and around Adelaide, Australia.

Race director Mike Turtur expects a strong performance from the team.

"With Jens's wealth of experience and reputation for attacking and Fränk's climbing abilities, the crowds can expect some fantastic racing action," Turtur said. "After a decade of racing here in Adelaide Jens is an icon of the Santos Tour Down Under and is always a favourite with cycling fans.

"His team won the team competition in 2012 and 2013 and they will be looking to defend their title next year."

Voigt's contribution to the Santos Tour Down Under will be recognised when he is honoured at the Legends' Night Dinner on January 25 at the Adelaide Convention Centre alongside British cycling star Sir Chris Hoy.

"(The) Tour Down Under has almost become like a ritual for me," said Voigt. "Adelaide was the starting point of every season in the recent past. As it looks like 2014 will be my last season, it's going to be extra special.

"I'll start my ‘farewell tour' at the TDU. I'm really looking forward to racing there again and meeting with the fans in Australia, who are all very enthusiastic about cycling."

Trek Factory Racing roster for 2014 Santos Tour Down Under:

Laurent Didier (Lux), Fabio Felline (Ita), Fränk Schleck (Lux), Boy Van Poppel (Ned), Danny Van Poppel (Ned), Jens Voigt (Ger), Calvin Watson (Aus)