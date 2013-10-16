Trek confirms Busche, Zubeldia, Kiserlovski and Didier to 2014 line-up

Image 1 of 4 Matthew Busche (Radioshack) set the tempo for the yellow jersey up the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Haimar Zubeldia was the highest placed RadioShack Leopard finisher at Ax 3 Domaines in 19th at 3:04 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Andy Schleck and Laurent Didier talk pre-stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 The 2013 RadioShack Leopard team was presented in Spain. (Image credit: AFP)

The Trek team continues to confirm riders for its 2014 line-up, announcing that climbers and stage race riders Laurent Didier, Matt Busche, Haimar Zubeldia and Robert Kiserlovski will all be part of the new-look team that replaces Radioshack-Leopard in the peloton.

The team has 27 riders on its 2014 roster but there is still no confirmation that Vuelta a España winner Chris Horner will also remain with the team managed by Luca Guercilena.

Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck will be the team's leaders. Already announced new signings include Fumiyuki Beppu, Boy and Danny Van Poppel, Kristof Vande Walle and Fabio Felline.

Tony Gallopin has left for Lotto Belisol, Tour de France stage winner Jan Bakelants has joined Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Ben Hermans will ride for BMC in 2014.

Former US national champion Matt Busche is from Wauwatosa, just 60 miles from Trek's global headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin. He was a key part of the team that helped Horner win the 2013 Vuelta a Espana. He finished fifth in the Tour of Utah.

"I'm very happy to be staying with Trek. I've been riding Trek since turning pro in 2010 and the decision to stay was pretty easy," Busche said.

"They have helped me improve a lot as a cyclist in four years and I'm confident that this is a good team for me to progress to the next level. I'm excited to see what the future holds!"

Robert Kiserlovski finished 15th in the Giro d'Italia and 17th at the Vuelta a España.

"The team had a lot of confidence in me from the beginning and this past season showed me that I made the right choice to further with this group of riders," said Kiserlovski.

Zubeldia is considered a mentor for the younger riders in the team, while Didier is the fourth rider from Luxembourg in the team along with the Schleck brothers and talented young rider Bob Jungels.



