Gallery: Trek Factory Racing ride with the fans

To kick-start their new team the Trek Factory Racing squad gathered in Oudenaarde, Belgium on Friday ahead of their official presentation. The occasion was just as much about the fans as it was about the riders with Fabian Cancellara, Jens Voigt and Stijn Devolder going for a ride with the fans. It wasn't just a chance for fans to add to their autograph collection though, as the WorldTour team led a 78 kilometre ride through some of the toughest sections of the Tour of Flanders parcours.

Roughly 250 fans made the trip and took part in the ride, which took place hours before the team were officially presented at the Roubaix Velodrome across the border in Northern France.

