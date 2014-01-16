Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo in pre-season training

Image 1 of 30 Alberto Contador in training in Gran Canaria with his Tinkoff-Saxo team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) goes deep in training. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Roman Kreuziger in flight at the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) is aiming to build on last season's very promising Giro d'Italia showing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 Michael Mørkøv in the colours of Danish champion. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Bjarne Riis is no longer team owner but retains a hands-on role as manager of Tinkoff-Saxo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) is targeting the Giro d'Italia in 2014. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Alberto Contador and Roman Kreuziger set the tempo on a climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador lead the line for Tinkoff-Saxo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo are days away from the beginning of a new campaign. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 After a winter of uncertainty, Tinkoff-Saxo is on track for 2014. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo get in the miles in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 Alberto Contador leads his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates on a training ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo prepare for the 2014 season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Thumbs up. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) aims to hit the ground running in 2014. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Alberto Contador confers with Roman Kreuziger. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Daniele Bennati in conversation with Tinkoff-Saxo manager Bjarne Riis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Alberto Contador ahead of the day's training ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Alberto Contador remains the leader at Tinkoff-Saxo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 2014 is a very important year for Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is aiming for Tour de France glory in 2014. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks out his steed ahead of training. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador match one another on a climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador lead the group ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo on the road for 2014 in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The name and kit may have undergone alterations, and Bjarne Riis may no longer be the team owner, but it was business as usual for the Tinkoff-Saxo riders on their pre-season training camp in Gran Canaria, as Alberto Contador and his teammates put the finishing touches to their preparations for 2014.

Unlike in recent seasons, when he has started racing in January at the Tour de San Luis, Contador’s campaign begins a little later, at the Volta ao Algarve, and he was happy to take advantage of the fine weather to log significant training miles during his stint in the Canary Islands.

Contador’s primary target in 2014 is July’s Tour de France, where Roman Kreuziger, 5th overall last season, will be his chief lieutenant. The Czech rider will expect to shine again at the Ardennes classics in April, and he already appears close to his racing weight.

Tinkoff-Saxo’s Giro d’Italia challenge will be led by Rafal Majka and Nicolas Roche, who both delivered the best stage racing performances of their careers last season. Roche’s preparation has been beset by injury in recent weeks, but he was back on the bike in Gran Canaria and confident that he will be ready for the big rendezvous in May.

And in spite of his sale of the team’s WorldTour licence to Oleg Tinkov and the ongoing investigation into his activities by the Danish Anti-Doping Agency, Bjarne Riis maintains a hands-on role in the management of the squad, telling Cyclingnews that he wants the team to challenge for major honours in 2014. “Hopefully we win a little bit more than last year and then build it up the year after that,” he said. “It’s important to win. We need to win and be strong.”



