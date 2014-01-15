Riis happier after selling team to Tinkov
Dane says he has the right to stay in cycling despite doping allegations
Bjarne Riis has told Cyclingnews that he is happier after selling his team to Oleg Tinkov for a reported €6 million and that he has every right to remain within the sport despite an ongoing doping investigation in his native Denmark.
"Every year is different, with new riders coming in and others going out. That's how it is and the team has adapted well. I think we have a good core group again and it’s also the group that leads the philosophy of the team,” he said.
Although confident that Rafal Majka and Nicolas Roche can build on the strides they made in 2013 at this year’s Giro d’Italia, Riis is aware of the need to continue to strengthen the team around Contador.
Ultimately, however, Riis knows that much of the responsibility at Tinkoff-Saxo rests on the shoulders of Alberto Contador, who will have to carry the fight to Froome and Sky in July. “If Alberto is back to his best, then he'll win races,” Riis said.
