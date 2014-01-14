Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo unveils 2014 team kit

Image 1 of 28 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Alberto Contador sports the 2014 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 28 Alberto Contador consults with Bjarne Riis at the Tinkoff-Saxo training camp in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 28 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Bruno Pires (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Pawel Poljanski (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Chris Anker Sorensen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Alberto Contador will lead Tinkoff - Saxo in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 The 2014 Tinkoff - Saxo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Alberto Contador will lead Tinkoff - Saxo in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 The 2014 Tinkoff - Saxo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 The 2014 Tinkoff - Saxo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Sérgio Paulinho (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Jesús Hernández (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Karsten Kroon (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Marko Kump (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Michael Morkov (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team unveiled its new jersey for 2014 during the team's training camp in Gran Canaria on Tuesday morning. The bright Tinkoff yellow is now the dominant colour on the new jersey, designed by Sportful, after Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov bought the team from Bjarne Riis during the winter.

Alberto Contador lead the team out for the first training ride in the new colours, with a four-hour workout planned for the day. Contador looked relaxed before the ride, joking with his teammates about the new colours.

"The atmosphere in the team is fantastic. We’re a very close group. Everyone’s clear what the main objectives are and we’re all heading in the same direction," Contador said in an official press release from the team.

Contador's major goal for 2014 is the Tour de France. He will also ride the Vuelta a Espana. Contador will begin his 2014 season at the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal in early February.

"He looks very strong – certainly stronger than 12 months ago. We have a powerful team around him and we’re very hopeful of a memorable year," team manager Bjarne Riis said. "But it’s not exclusively about the Tour. We have many ambitions for 2014."

Roman Kreuziger, Nicolas Roche, Rafal Majka, Oliver Zaugg, Daniele Bennati and Matti Breschel will lead the team in other races in 2014. Roche is recovering from a knee injury but is set to lead the new-look Tinkoff-Saxo team at the Giro d'Italia when it starts in Ireland in May.

For a full gallery of official team photos of the new Tinkoff-Saxo jersey, click here.