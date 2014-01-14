Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo unveils 2014 team kit

The Tinkoff-Saxo team unveiled its new jersey for 2014 during the team's training camp in Gran Canaria on Tuesday morning. The bright Tinkoff yellow is now the dominant colour on the new jersey, designed by Sportful, after Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov bought the team from Bjarne Riis during the winter.
Alberto Contador lead the team out for the first training ride in the new colours, with a four-hour workout planned for the day. Contador looked relaxed before the ride, joking with his teammates about the new colours.
"The atmosphere in the team is fantastic. We’re a very close group. Everyone’s clear what the main objectives are and we’re all heading in the same direction," Contador said in an official press release from the team.
Contador's major goal for 2014 is the Tour de France. He will also ride the Vuelta a Espana. Contador will begin his 2014 season at the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal in early February.
"He looks very strong – certainly stronger than 12 months ago. We have a powerful team around him and we’re very hopeful of a memorable year," team manager Bjarne Riis said. "But it’s not exclusively about the Tour. We have many ambitions for 2014."
Roman Kreuziger, Nicolas Roche, Rafal Majka, Oliver Zaugg, Daniele Bennati and Matti Breschel will lead the team in other races in 2014. Roche is recovering from a knee injury but is set to lead the new-look Tinkoff-Saxo team at the Giro d'Italia when it starts in Ireland in May.
For a full gallery of official team photos of the new Tinkoff-Saxo jersey, click here.
