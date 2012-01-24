Gallery: Team Type 1 - Sanofi fine tune form in Italy

Image 1 of 33 Thumbs up from Javier Megias (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 2 of 33 The team's neo-pros (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 3 of 33 Massimo Quero and Joe Eldridge (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 4 of 33 Massimo Quero (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 5 of 33 The media focus on Laszlo Bodrogi (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 6 of 33 Javier Megias' spare Colnago bike (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 7 of 33 RAI Sports filming the riders (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 8 of 33 Remi Cusin and Julien El Fares (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 9 of 33 Remi Cusin (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 10 of 33 Soigneurv Massimo Quero (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 11 of 33 The riders go through sprint drills (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 12 of 33 The riders tuck into a pre-season cake (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 13 of 33 The riders on a training ride (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 14 of 33 Vegard Stake Laengen joined from Joker Merida (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 15 of 33 A mechanic works on one of the team's wheels (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 16 of 33 Will Dugan and his new shoes (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 17 of 33 Martin Verschoor (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 18 of 33 Martin Verschoor (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 19 of 33 Veteran Laszlo Bodrogi (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 20 of 33 Alexander Serebrykov (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 21 of 33 Aleksandra Efimkin (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 22 of 33 Neo-pro Alexander Serebrykov (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 23 of 33 (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 24 of 33 Alessandro Bazzana is all smiles (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 25 of 33 No training ride would complete without a coffee (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 26 of 33 Federico Cecchi and Phil Southerland (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 27 of 33 Gianluca Corradina and Filippo Fortin (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 28 of 33 Javier Megias (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 29 of 33 Javier Megias (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 30 of 33 Julien Antomarchi (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 31 of 33 (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 32 of 33 Julien el Fares (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 33 of 33 Will Dugan on his birthday (Image credit: Team Type 1)

Bigger, better and stronger, that’s the message emanating from American Professional Continental squad Team Type 1 – Sanofi. The team recently finished a ten-day camp in Terracina, just south of Rome, clocking up over 1,900 kilometres in a bid to fine tune their form ahead of a number of key races dates in Europe.

Along with the obligatory six-hour rides, the riders split their duties between motor pacing and sprint training and with a stronger team this year they’ll be looking to make an early impact on the season with their two European racing programmes running in tandem. The first targets being the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise later this month and the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi in early February.

But training and hard work make up only a segment of training camps. Along with the long hours on the bike riders are measured for kit, set their race programmes and practice the age old pastime of ‘team bonding’.

In Team Type 1 – Sanofi’s case that involved celebrating Will Dugan’s 25th birthday and having all five off the team’s neo-professionals sing their respective national anthems.

