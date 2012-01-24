Gallery: Team Type 1 - Sanofi fine tune form in Italy

Bigger, better and stronger, that’s the message emanating from American Professional Continental squad Team Type 1 – Sanofi. The team recently finished a ten-day camp in Terracina, just south of Rome, clocking up over 1,900 kilometres in a bid to fine tune their form ahead of a number of key races dates in Europe.
Along with the obligatory six-hour rides, the riders split their duties between motor pacing and sprint training and with a stronger team this year they’ll be looking to make an early impact on the season with their two European racing programmes running in tandem. The first targets being the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise later this month and the G.P. Costa degli Etruschi in early February.
But training and hard work make up only a segment of training camps. Along with the long hours on the bike riders are measured for kit, set their race programmes and practice the age old pastime of ‘team bonding’.
In Team Type 1 – Sanofi’s case that involved celebrating Will Dugan’s 25th birthday and having all five off the team’s neo-professionals sing their respective national anthems.
