Team Type 1-Sanofi head for Italy

Team Type 1 - Sanofi on the podium (Image credit: Min Russo)

Having completed their initial training and assessments in Tucson, Arizona, in December, Team Type 1-Sanofi moves into its second full training camp of the 2012 season this week, taking riders and staff to Italy for an intense 10 days of preparation for the upcoming season.

Team Type 1-Sanofi General Manager Vassili Davidenko said the Italian camp will give the American Professional Continental squad a chance to simulate race conditions and build team spirit.

"Some of our riders finished their seasons at the World Championships in Denmark in October," he said. "Some raced into November in Rwanda. For January we want to bring everybody together to see where their fitness levels are and get in some solid riding in good weather. We have a mix of 11 nationalities across 23 riders, with nine languages being spoken. This camp is an opportunity to build solid lines of communication, as well as to ready our staff for a busy 2012 race calendar," Davidenko said.

Riders will gather in Terracina-Latina, south of Rome, on Tuesday January 10, and stay until the following Friday, when squads head out to begin competitions around the world.

"As soon as the camp ends we have a very strong squad flying out directly to New Zealand and the Tour of Manawatu, where we will line up for our first race of 2012. The end of January will also see us send a very good squad to La Marseillaise and then Etoile des Besseges and three weeks of what we expect to be very hard racing in southern France," Davidenko said.

2012 Team Type 1-Sanofi roster

Antomarchi, Julien - FRA

Bazzana, Alessandro - ITA

Bertogliati, Rubens - SUI

Bodrogi, Laszlo - FRA

Bowden, Alex - USA - T1D

Calabria, Fabio - AUS - T1D

Callegarin, Daniele - ITA

Colli, Daniele - ITA

Cusin, Remy - FRA

Dugan, Will - USA

Efimkin, Aleksandr - RUS

Eldridge, Joe - USA- T1D

El Fares, Julien - FRA

Fortin, Filippo - ITA

Ilesic, Aldo Ino - SLO

Kocjan, Jure - SLO

Laengen, Vegard Stake - NOR

Megias, Javier - ESP - T1D

Preidler, Georg - AUS

Reijnen, Kiel - USA

Rosskopf, Joey - USA

Serebryakov, Aleksandr - RUS

Verschoor, Martijn - NED - T1D

2012 Team Type 1 - Sanofi management

Southerland, Phil - CEO/Founder

Davidenko, Vassili - General Manager

Podenzana, Massimo - Director Sportif

Seehafer, Jack - Director Sportif

Moncassin, Frederic - Director Sportif