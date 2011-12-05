Omega Pharma-Quick Step unveils 2012 kit

Image 1 of 28 Philip Heylen, Antwerp vice mayor for culture and tourism, and the legendary Eddy Merckx were in attendance at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 28 Team backer Bessel Kok and Omega Pharma CEO Marc Coucke. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 28 Omega Pharma CEO Marc Coucke and Brunhilde Verhenne. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 28 Dutch businessman Bessel Kok, part-owner of the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team, speaks at the press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 28 Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team general manager Patrick Lefevere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 28 Czech businessman Zdenek Bakala is a majority stakeholder in the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 28 Zdenek Bakala speaks at the team press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 28 Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team principals Bessel Kok, Zdenek Bakala and Patrick Lefevere. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 28 The Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team jersey was unveiled at the press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 28 The 2012 kit for the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 28 The Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team held a press conference in Antwerp where the 2012 kit was unveiled. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 28 WorldTour member Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team's kit for 2012. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 28 WorldTour member Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team's kit for 2012. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 28 Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team principals Bessel Kok, Zdenek Bakala and Patrick Lefevere at Monday's press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 28 Zdenek Bakala at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 28 Zdenek Bakala at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 28 Bessel Kok at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 28 General manager Patrick Lefevere at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 28 Czech billionaire Zdenek Bakala is the majority owner of the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 28 Omega Pharma-Quick Step general manager Patrick Lefevere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 28 Omega Pharma CEO Marc Coucke (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 28 The 2012 kit for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 28 The Czech Republic's Zdenek Bakala at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 28 Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team principals Bessel Kok, Zdenek Bakala and Patrick Lefevere. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 28 The 2012 kit for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 28 The 2012 kit for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 28 The 2012 kit for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 28 Bessel Kok and Zdenek Bakala answer questions at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team unveiled its jersey for 2012 today at a press conference held at the MAS museum in Antwerp, Belgium.

Related Articles Quick Step and Omega Pharma set to join forces for 2012

"We opted for a jersey with a white color base to enhance the visibility of our sponsors' logos while retaining the team's traditional identity through black and Blizzard Blue graphics, which make the shirt unique," said manager Patrick Lefevere in a statement released by the team. "In our opinion, this jersey is the perfect synthesis of modernity and elegance, and I'm sure our fans are going to love it. Now it's up to our athletes to make it a winner."

The Vermarc Sportswear-made jerseys, in an increasingly popular trend among professional teams, will feature each rider's name on the back.

View the gallery from the team's press conference.