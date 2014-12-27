Trending

2014 Cyclingnews Reader Poll: Vos named best female rider

Dutch rider beats Armitstead and Ferrand-Prévot

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lizzie Armitstead (England)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women) has won the vote for female rider of the year in the Cyclingnews Reader Poll for the fourth year running, beating Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. It was yet another commanding performance from Vos, who took a whopping 60 per cent of the vote.

Vos endured much more competition from her rivals this season but she still ended the year with some 30 victories including her seventh world cyclo-cross title. Vos led a Rabo Liv 1-2-3-4 at the Giro Rosa, claiming four stage wins along the way, and won the inaugural La Course by Le Tour de France and The Women’s Tour. There were some struggles for Vos as she finished off the podium for the first time at the World Championships.

With just over eight per cent of the votes, Armistead was Vos’ closest rival in the poll. Armitstead enjoyed one of her most successful seasons to date, claiming overall victory in the World Cup and taking gold at the Commonwealth Games. Newly crowned world champion Ferrand-Prévot rounded out the top three positions. On top of the rainbow stripes, the 22-year-old won national titles in cyclo-cross, mountain biking, time trialling and in the road race.

Results - Female Rider of the Year

1Marianne Vos60.86%
2Lizzie Armitstead8.70%
3Pauline Ferrand-Prévot7.87%
4Evelyn Stevens5.81%
5Alison Powers5.22%
6Emma Pooley4.41%
7Lauren Stephens2.15%
8Lisa Brennauer1.96%
9Elisa Longo Borghini1.74%
10Anna van der Breggen1.54%

 