Gallery: Nibali and Cunego celebrate end of 2011 season
A&J party takes place near Brescia
Some of the stars of the peloton had time for a final night out before beginning serious preparation for the 2012 season at the annual party organised by Italian sports agents Alex and Jonny Carera last weekend.
Damiano Cunego and Vincenzo Nibali were among the riders on hand at the party near Brescia, which also saw the recently-retired Andrea Noé feted for his lengthy career.
Also present were Paolo Tiralongo, the up and coming Diego Ulissi and Sacha Modolo, while double Giro d’Italia winner Gilberto Simoni also put in an appearance at the party which also saw the election of “Miss Ciclismo” for 2011.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy