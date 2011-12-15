Gallery: Nibali and Cunego celebrate end of 2011 season

Image 1 of 12 A selection of the A&J clients on hand last weekend. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 12 Damiano Cunego and Paolo Tiralongo at the A&J party. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 12 Andrea Noe hung up his wheels at the 2011 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 12 The line up of riders at the A&J party last weekend. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 12 Vincenzo Nibali pictured with Alex Carera. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 12 Vincenzo Nibali and Alex Carera. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 12 Miss Ciclismo was centre of attention at the A&J party. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 12 Damiano Cunego and Alex Carera cut the cake at the A&J party. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 12 Gilberto Simoni was among the invited guests. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 12 Miss Ciclismo flanked by Damiano Cunego and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 12 Damiano Cunego and VIncenzo Nibali watch proceedings unfold at the A&J party. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 12 Andrea Noe was feted for his lengthy career. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Some of the stars of the peloton had time for a final night out before beginning serious preparation for the 2012 season at the annual party organised by Italian sports agents Alex and Jonny Carera last weekend.

Damiano Cunego and Vincenzo Nibali were among the riders on hand at the party near Brescia, which also saw the recently-retired Andrea Noé feted for his lengthy career.

Also present were Paolo Tiralongo, the up and coming Diego Ulissi and Sacha Modolo, while double Giro d’Italia winner Gilberto Simoni also put in an appearance at the party which also saw the election of “Miss Ciclismo” for 2011.

