Gallery: Hincapie Sportswear Development Team trains in Greenville

The Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, a US-based UCI Continental squad, recently wrapped up its final pre-season training camp at its home base of Greenville, South Carolina. Following its initial training camp in the Bahamas in January, the second-year professional squad spent 11 days, from February 7-17, training in the Greenville area as well as competing in the local Greenville Spring Training Series.

In its first year as a UCI Continental team last year, the team earned several impressive results including the U23 National Criterium Championship, a silver medal at the U23 National Road Championship, two stage wins at the Tour of China, Best Young Rider at the Nature Valley Gran Prix and a podium at the Cascade Cycling Classic.

Three riders return from the 2012 roster, U23 criterium champion Ty Magner, Alder Martz and Blair Turner, while seven new riders joint the team for 2013: Andy Baker, Joe Lewis, Joey Rosskopf, Oscar Clark, Robin Carpenter, Thomas Wrona and Ben Zawacki. For 2013 the team aims to build on this past season's successes.

"2012 was a very successful campaign highlighted by Ty Magner winning a national championship and a stage at the Tour of China, and Larry Warbasse being signed to the BMC Racing Team," said Chief Sports Director Thomas Craven. "For 2013 we'll build on this success racing in Europe and top US events."

"Cycling has a great future, but getting there requires constant investment and support of young cyclists," said Mark Holowesko, one of the team's sponsors. "As a result, I'm pleased to continue sponsoring the Hincapie Sportswear Development Team. This opportunity allows me to support talented young cyclists and be involved with the Hincapie family, which has a long and rich history in the sport. I look forward to the 2013 program and working to help Rich, George and their incredible group of cyclists and staff on the team."

2013 Hincapie Sportswear Development Team roster:

Andy Baker (USA)

Robin Carpenter (USA)

Oscar Clark (USA)

Joseph Lewis (Aus)

Tyler Magner (USA)

Alder Martz (USA)

Joey Rosskopf (USA)

Edison Blair Turner (USA)

Thomas Wrona (USA)

Benjamin Zawacki (USA)